Bright colour appeal to mourners at the funeral of pioneering woman, 20

One of the first test tube babies to be born in West Yorkshire has died at the age of 20, after defying doctors who had given her just days to live as a baby.

Daisy Booth, of Kebroyd near Sowerby Bridge, died on Friday, August 18, after battling a number of serious illnesses.

Her parents, Sharon and Andy Booth, were told on several occasions by doctors that their daughter would not make it, yet her fighting spirit continued to prove them wrong.

Mrs Booth said: “Throughout her illnesses, Daisy never stopped smiling, showing courage and character right to the end.

“Daisy has blessed us with some truly wonderful memories. She had a great sense of humour and loved to listen to gossip.

“She was loved by staff at LGI, Highbury School, Hollybank School, Willow Court and Martin House Hospice which was another second home to us.

“She will be sadly missed but never forgotten and was treated like a queen until her dying day.”

Miss Booth was one of the first IVF twins born at Halifax General Hospital on June 24, 1997, shortly after her brother, Jake.

However, she suffered a brain haemorrhage at just six-days-old. Despite doctors saying she would not pull through, she managed to breathe on her own after the ventilator had been switched off, to the surprise of doctors.

Much of her life was spent in hospital, fighting various illnesses including ‘Swine Flu’ and intestinal failure, while also losing her sight.

Miss Booth’s final five months were spent in St James’ Hospital with her family by her side after the shunt in her brain became blocked.

Her funeral will be held tomorrow and mourners have been asked to wear bright colours.