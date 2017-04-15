‘Bring your voices for Joe Stead’s send off’

Musicians have been asked to bring their voices and instruments to perform at a celebration of the life of a vibrant folk artist.

Joe Stead’s musical career began in South East London before he moved to Sowerby Bridge in 1985 after touring internationally.

He continued to record albums, tour and work with schools in Calderdale during the three decades he spent in the district. Mr Stead became known as The Singing Politician when he contested the Calder Valley parliamentary seat at the General Election 2015 under his own party, World Peace through Song. Last year he published his autobiography, titled The Ramblings of an Old Codger: The Life Story of a ‘Nearly Famous’ Folk Singer, which included anecdotes of the people he had met and places he had been during his 50-year career.

On Friday April 21 at 12.45pm, a “Goodbye to Joe” service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.

Mr Stead’s family have said guests are invited to wear colourful clothing if they wish and donations can be made to Macmillan Cancer Support and Cancer Research.

It will be followed by a wake at the Hogs Head Brew House, Stanley Street, Sowerby Bridge.

Joe Stead was born June 17, 1941, and died March 28, 2017.