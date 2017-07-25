Brutally neglected dog left for dead saved by Halifax woman

These harrowing pictures show the malnutrition suffered by a terrier who was left for dead by its heartless former owners.

Dedicated animal-lover, Linda Whitaker from Halifax, took in Skye, a Staffordshire bull terrier, after she was picked up by local dog wardens in January last year.

Skye was dangerously thin when she was found and the outline of her ribs provide a heartbreaking indication of how brutally neglected she had been.

The dog had been found abandoned in Leeds and it is suspected that she was cast off after producing a litter for her previous owners to sell.

Skye’s former owners were never found and remain unidentified.

After serving a mandatory seven day stint in the pound, Skye was handed over to Linda, 51, who, since founding Linbee Dog Rehoming in Ossett, 2014, has aimed to speak up for breeds that are unfairly maligned and falsely dismissed as violent.

She said: “We try and help dogs that haven’t got a voice – all the dogs get the love and attention they deserve.”

“The bad name given to Staffordshire bull terriers is unfounded. Generally, they’re classed as dogs that fight and dogs that are a nuisance.

“But that’s one in thousands – people should be looking at the other end of the lead.”

Skye was eventually given a new home in September last year after Linda gradually brought her back up to a healthy weight by feeding her up slowly.

“Skye had to serve seven days in a dog pound to see if anyone claimed her after she was found, but no-one did,” said Linda.

“After she was brought to us, we provided lots of love and TLC and brought her back to health.

“She’s in a happy family now and loving life.”

Linda has rehoused over 300 dogs including Skye over the past three years, having built up Linbee Dog Rehoming from the ground up.

“I rented some derelict kennels and renovated them with support from Pets at Home.

“Now I’ve got about 17 kennels, a volunteer and three trustees.”

Linbee Dog Rehoming offer sponsorship of one of their kennels for £5 a month.