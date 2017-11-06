Building homes may be Halifax ‘vandals haven’ solution

Residents who live near a disused metal works hope plans to build homes there come to fruition soon as it is a haven for anti-social behaviour.

The former Titan iron works at Claremount Road, Boothtown, has attracted vandalism and anti-social behaviour following the company went into liquidation at the end of 2009.

Vandals: Graffiti at the site

Earlier this year outline planning permission for 49 homes to be built on the site when existing buildings were demolished and it would seem residents, the site’s owner and Calderdale Council all now feel this would be the best option.

One sticking point until recently has been the issue of part of the site being designated as Green Belt.

But in formulating the forthcoming Local Plan planners concluded “the preferred use of the site is residential with an indicative capacity of 49 dwellings” and if approved in the final version - consulation ended in late September when the majority of those commenting supported this view - would resolve that issue.

Boothtown resident Mr Julian Farrar said he had contacted Halifax MP Holly Lynch about the issue and she had asked the owner to update her of any start date. Mr Farrar’s own concerns were: “from a safety point of view - there were a couple of fires in 2011 and there has been anti-social behaviour, drug-taking and fly-tipping.”

These problems were acknowleged by ward councillors who expressed similar concerns and a desire to see the site developed as quickly as possible, providing a solution to the problem, opinions used by Mr Nick Willcock, of Robert Halstead Chartered Surveyors and Town Planners, on behalf of the applicant in a supporting statement when outline permission to develop homes was sought.