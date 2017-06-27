Bumper month of fundraising for Ravenscliffe Spring Hall school project

It has been a huge month of fundraising for Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College as it looks towards its Spring Hall sixth form dream.

The Ravenscliffe@SpringHall project was launched in 2013 in a bid to alleviate overcrowding at the main school site in Skircoat Green.

Art and photography exhibition at Dean Clough.

Since then, the support has been unyielding as the school’s own community, as well as businesses and organisations from Calderdale and beyond, have helped with the fundraising effort.

Earlier this month, a special photography and art exhibition was held at Dean Clough to raise money to equip the new building.

More than 100 dignitaries, business leaders and Ravenscliffe supporters attended the VIP special preview evening. The night was also attended by Suman Kaur, the winner of BBCs Big Painting Challenge.

The event included an auction, where a piece called ‘Back on the Road’ by Stephen Hanson went for £1,000.

And after a public vote, Lucy Jean Green was voted Best Artist and Alex McClune as Best Photographer. They won gallery space at Dean Clough and £200 of vouchers courtest of the Halifax.

Lucy said: “The lovely people at Ravenscliffe High School and the work they do has always astounded and inspired me.

“I could think of nothing better than to support the future of this great school. When I heard about the fundraising exhibition and art sale to raise money for a new sixth form building, I applied straight away.

“I thought, if my art work could help towards the fundraising that’d be brilliant.”

The new communuty cafe at Spring Hall will have a year-round exhibition space, where members of the public will be able to purchase art.

Ravenscliffe thanked the artists who took part, all those who went along and the businesses which supported the event.

Charity music festival RichFest on June 17 also raised money for the school.

The annual event is held to remember and celebrate the life of talented sport player and musician Richard Greenwood, who died in 2011 when he was 13-years-old.

The festival provides a platform for local musicians to perform and this year’s event also saw Northern Broadsides founder Barrie Rutter perform with Ravenscliffe students.

Richard’s friends and family organise the festival and said: “A wonderful crowd enjoyed real ales donated by Stod Fold, Elland and Phoenix amongst others with support as ever from the Big Six Inn and Russ Ales.

“Delicious food was supplied by the wonderful Gimbals Restaurant and Kiplings Indian restaurant of Sowerby Bridge, both of whom generously donate all their proceeds.

“The sun shone all day as the crowds revelled in the warm and special RichFest atmosphere, raising money for the amazing Ravenscliffe High School, but more importantly remembering Rich.”

