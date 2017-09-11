Bumper sum for three good causes

A bumper £7,240 was raised for three charities by Robinwood Activity Centre’s open day this year.

Held at Dobroyd Castle, Todmorden, on Saturday, September 2, Derian House Children’s Hospice, Home Start Calderdale and the Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team will all benefit from the amount which was raised.

The centre, whose head office is in Rochdale Road, Todmorden and which also has its original site at the former Robinwood School, Todmorden, and Barhaugh Hall in Alston, Cumbria, is now developing another new site.

This is at Cross Lanes in Wrexham, North Wales, which will open in 2018.

The charities which benefit from at the annual open day at Dobroyd are chosen by staff each year.