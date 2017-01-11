Burnley Road reopens after strong winds cause chaotic morning

Burnley Road is now open after being closed for a number of hours this morning.

There were concerns over falling roof tiles and debris at the former Walkleys Clog factory.

Council surveyors were at the scene to assess the situation.

It’s thought a fallen tree was also blocking the road.

In Shelf, a fallen tree is blocking one lane on Halifa road - between the petrol station and roundabout.

Motorists are advised to find an alternative route if possible.