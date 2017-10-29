Bus driver is best in Britain

A West Yorkshire bus driver is inspiring safer practices when it comes to bus travel, after beating hundreds to be named the best bus driver in England and second overall in the UK.

In what is considered the Top Gear of the bus world, Mick Leech, aged 39, from First West Yorkshire, competed for the title of Bus Driver of the Year in September and came second overall.

Mick, who has been with the company for over 18 years, demonstrated his professional and safe driving skills when put to the test against 98 other bus drivers from around the UK and was awarded the title of Best bus driver in England.

Mick said: “This is the second time that I’ve been placed in the number two spot.”