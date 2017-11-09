£4.5m Clifton business highway through green land given the go-ahead

A £4.5m bid to build a business highway through a new enterprise zone in Clifton, near Brighouse, has been successful.

The scheme is part of a £345.3 million funding package to improve local roads and public transport across the country announced by the Transport Secretary Chris Grayling.

A new walking, cycling and highway access across the proposed Clifton Business Park, linking A644 Wakefield Road and A643 Clifton Common to employment development plots, will be created.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said: "This government is taking the big decisions for Britain’s future and investing a record £23 billion on our roads to increase capacity and improve journeys.

"These schemes will provide much needed upgrades to essential local roads up and down the country, cutting congestion, improving safety and shortening journey times for drivers.

"They will also help boost regional economic growth by unlocking jobs and supporting vital new housing development.

Calderdale Council has made the case for a road across the employment site to relieve congestion at the A643/A644 roundabout while providing improved access to the employment land on either side of the proposed road and increased capacity for a garden suburb in the surrounding district

Councillor Barry Collins, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic development, said: “The council continues to work closely with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to deliver an enterprise zone at Clifton and create a business park to bring hundreds of new jobs to Calderdale."

The council is working with the WYCA and Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership to transform the empty site at Clifton into a regionally significant business park to house Calderdale’s growing firms, while also attracting new businesses from outside the region.

The aim of the zones is to bring forward employment space and encourage businesses to expand or relocate in Calderdale, with support for occupiers that can include a period of free business rates or allowances for capital investment.

Covering 23 hectares, the Clifton site is one of the largest of the nine new sites included in the Leeds City Region Zones.