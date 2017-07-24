A journey into coaching for CEO

Have your say

Peter Sleigh, CEO of a Brighouse-based accountancy practise, has recently qualified with distinction as a Coach with The Coaching Academy.

Peter is CEO of Sleigh & Story, is a Brighouse firm of Chartered Certified Accountants which deal with accountancy and taxation services.

After picking up a copy of a self-development book 10 years ago, Peter changed his outlook on life.

From here came his encounter with NLP – Neuro Linguistic Programming and began to learn more and more about the mind works.

Peter qualified as an NLP Practitioner and realised he had the ability to coach and a great desire to help others sort out their lives.

After a free two day Coaching Academy taster event at Manchester online, Peter decided that this was something he wanted to pursue.

After speaking to the Coaching Academy a couple of days later (where they checked out his commitment, values and suitability of being a student) the hard work began.

He started studying and after testing his news skills on people, gaining valuable experience and completing a 3000 word learning journal documenting his learning journey he was qualified.

Peter is very proud of his achievement and is looking forward to incorporating coaching into his work at Sleigh & Story and offering this service to clients.

For more information on the new service from the Brighouse company, visit www.sleighandstory.co.uk