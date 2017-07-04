A-Safe named best in advanced manufacturing at national awards

Elland-based A-Safe won the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Award category at the Made in the UK Awards, which recognise excellence in the manufacturing sector.

A-SAFE was also praised by judges for exceptional overseas growth, accounting for over 75 percent of its total business profits in 2016.

A-Safe were also shortlisted in HSBC’s International Track 200 this month, a nationally recognised league table that ranks Britain’s mid-market private companies with the fastest-growing international sales. A-SAFE comfortably made the list after reaching 48.54 per cent in its two-year average international sales growth per annum.

Co-Owner and Director of A-SAFE James Smith commented:”Each of these achievements is confirmation that we’re driving the business forward and embracing A-SAFE’s exceptional growth.”