A warm Piece Hall welcome for businesses

Business for Calderdale’s meeting in September took place at the Elder restaurant inthe Piece Hall.

Justin Thomas, from Elder, has been head chef at Kendall’s Bistro and head of food development at Friends of Ham in the past as well as featuring some years ago on BBC’s Masterchef.

Previously, Justin and Lisa Jakimciw operated The Bootleg Belly pop-up restaurants and they saw the new Piece Hall as an ideal venue to finally open their own restaurant.

Justin and Lisa explained to members and guests their inspirations and plans for the new restaurant. They source their food fromlocal supplies and create innovative sharing plates for customers, as well as supplying craft beers, wines and coffee.

Nick Worsnop, chair of BfC and of Chadwick Lawrence solicitors in Halifax, introduced Justin and Lisa and also presented Business for Calderdale’s June Business of the Month Award to Oscar Dawson and Lucy Barton who took over the Winterburn public house in Warley approximately 10 months ago, but recently were awarded the best newcomer award by Thwaites brewery.

Nick said: “The new Piece Hall is a great location for new restaurants and bars, withhopefully more set to open in the future.

“It provides a wonderful setting and seems ideal for Justin and Lisa’s new business. Their food is excellent and I wish them every success.”