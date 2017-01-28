Alco Valves unveil new multi-million pound headquarters

Brighouse based Alco Valves Group has completed its move into their new £6m headquarters.

Alco was previously a family owned business for 40 years but is now a part of the US based company Graco Inc.

The company’s machine shop was previously baseAlxcd in Manchester but is now based on Gooder Lane and spans across 8.5 acres of land.

Alco’s new facility has now brought to together the machine shop, production and the management team all into one unit, which were previously based in three different locations.

In the process, they have created an additional 30 jobs, mainly consisting of machinists and shop floor staff. As a result, the total staff count in Brighouse is now 126.

The new headquarters consist of a front office with a seating capacity of 70-80 people, a machine shop with state of the art machinery for production and a spacious shop floor which is installed with fully functional test bays, work stations and other staff amenities.

James Stangroom, company support director at Alco said, “This new headquarters marks an important chapter in the history of the company.

“It has given us the start we needed and besides, it has motivated us towards making 2017 a rewarding year for the company”

Sam Crossley, managing director of Alco Valves Group said: “There has been some brilliant work delivered by our contractors. The year is off to a great start.

“It is fantastic to finally have the whole of the UK operations under one roof and to drive forward with our ambitious growth plans.”

Alco are now also working to establish a base of operations in Australia and will be participating in two international valves exhibitions following their success in the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition in November last year.

The company, who manufacture high pressure industrial and marine valves, currently operates in three international markets - Houston, in the US, Singapore, and Dubai.

They were bought out in a £72m deal in 2014.