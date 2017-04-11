Animation firm opens new virtual reality suite

Elland-based Animation firm Virtual Resolution has opened a new virtual reality suite at its headquarters.

The state-of-the-art demonstration area within the company’s 3,000 square foot production studio will be used to explain design ideas to staff and clients.

The company has doubled the size of its workforce in Elland over the last 18 months and is one of the largest specialist architectural visualisation firms in the UK.

Tim Power, managing director, said: “We are very much on the road to being recognised as one of the UK’s leading specialists in using CGI and emerging technology to bring architectural design to life and engage audiences with a more immersive style of marketing.

“We have been able to attract some of the best talent in the region and beyond and this has really supported our growth.

“The way consumers interact with everything from homes and hotels to conferences and events is changing and we want to be at the forefront of design and marketing innovation, enabling companies to experience for themselves how they can use the latest visual tools to do things differently.”

The company has just been appointed by Aberdeen Football Club to work on digital media innovation for its new stadium and past projects have included architectural animations for Wellington Place in Leeds, computer generated views of Birmingham’s 55 Colmore Row development and detailed planning visuals for McCarthy and Stone across the UK.

Virtual Resolution has also worked internationally on projects for the Sheraton and Park Inn Hotels in Riyadh and Digicel in Haiti.