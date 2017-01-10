Anthea’s business is flying high after nominations for two awards

An independent Halifax based balloon business has been nominated for two regional awards.

Cardelium Ltd, which has been based on Ovenden Road since 2014, is in the running for Charitable business of the year and the 2017 Customer Service Award in the Yorkshire Choice Awards, which recognise local people and independent businesses that are an inspiration in their field.

Director Anthea Orchard, pictured with the balloons donated for the Yorkshire Flood Aid Concert at the Victoria Theatre, said: “I am extremely proud of my business.

“We have over 200 five star reviews from satisfied customers on the company’s Facebook page.

“We have also supported many local charities and community groups, including the Yorkshire Children’s Trust, The Faye Knowles-Chapman Trust and The Calder Valley Flood Appeal.”