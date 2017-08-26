Business is still on the road after 40 years

The director of EEC Motor Factors in Elland says the way they do business is the secret to their success after marking 40 years in existence.

The business was started by Calvin Oates and Reggie Buckle back in 1977, and moved from its original premises on Southowram to its current location in Elland in 1987.

Director Neville Sutcliffe joined the company in 1989 and became a director 12 months later.

When asked why the company had lasted so long, hes said: “I keep asking myself that question!

“We are a little bit different in how we do business.

“There’s a lot of competition out there from the likes of Andrew Page and Euro car Parts, but we have a very knowledgeable staff and we treat our customers with respect.

“The staff contribute towards our success - they get on well, they work hard and they all socialise together.

“It’s been a bit of an onslaught over the last couple of years but we’ve survived.

“It has gone a bit quiet but we’re still here. We have some customers who do go elsewhere but they always seem to come back when they realise the grass isn’t greener.”

To mark the anniversary, the firm presented a £200 cheque to Overgate Hospice in Elland, raised by their customers and the business itself.

“We work within a 20-mile radius around Halifax, Brighouse and the Calder Valley,” added Neville.

“We might sell an oil filter for £2 or a clutch for £200.

“It’s more stressful now than it was because of the demands. Euro Car Parts will deliver within a quarter of an hour or 20 minutes, so if you don’t compete then customers will go down the road.

“There’s not as much loyalty as there used to be but most of our customers have supported us throughout the 40 years which has helped.

“We won’t go away. We’re not brash or big-headed.

“I don’t know what the next 40 years will hold. We’ve done well to get this far!”