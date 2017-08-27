Businesses bid to take town centre forward

Businesses in Brighouse are being asked to contribute to a fund to create a Business Improvement District (BID) with the aim of taking the town centre forward.

Business Improvement Districts are business-led partnerships which are created through a ballot process to deliver additional services to local businesses.

Councillor Scott Benton (Brighouse, Conservative) said: “A Business Improvement District (BID) was recently established in Halifax town centre and this has helped the businesses to work closely together and spend money on projects which they think can boost the town centre.

“A BID would involve all businesses within the town centre contributing to a fund which could then be spent on projects which could, for example, improve the visual amenity of the town centre, or help to encourage footfall.

“How the money is spent would be up to the businesses themselves to decide.

“The Brighouse Business Initiative (BBI) already do a fantastic job in promoting our town centre and encouraging shoppers, and the purpose of the BID would be to work alongside the traders and the BBI in continuing to take our town centre forward.

“Discussions with the businesses are at an early stage and we would appreciate the thoughts of both businesses and residents in relation to this proposal.”

Coun Barry Collins, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic development, added: “A successful BID can future-proof a town centre by investing in improvements to the environment and encouraging more visitors.

“We’re keen to work with businesses wherever we can, and we’re in the early stages of exploring the opportunity to create a BID in Brighouse.

“Detailed consultation with local businesses is still to be done before any decisions are made.”