Chance to buy Brighouse job centre for £225,000 after closure confirmed

Brighouse job centre has been put on the open market after the Government confirmed the centre will be closed down.

The Department of Works and Pensions announced proposals to relocate staff from its Brighouse office to Halifax.

Customers using the job centre facilities in Brighouse will now have to travel almost five to the centre in at Crossfield House.

Carter Towler Chartered Surveyors are now marketing the building on Owler Ings Road for sale or to let from May 1, 2018.

Calder Valley raised concerns over the closure when the consultation period began in February 2017.

He said: “I support the rationalisation and modernisation of any service, but Brighouse is the largest township within the Calder Valley, so relocating our job centre uphill and down dale out of the constituency will be a disaster to the long-term unemployed who rely on it for job advice and training.”

The DWP said that Job centre Plus operations have changed in recent years as people make more use of online and telephone services, generally only visiting for appointments or for help in researching job vacancies.

In the results published by the DWP confirming the centres closure, it said: “DWP has considered the points raised by all of the people and organisations that have responded to the consultation.

“The points raised by respondents do highlight difficulties raised in making these changes, but DWP has to balance the need to provide services along with the budget it has to deliver those services.

“After careful consideration of the responses, it is DWP’s view that these do not provide a basis to amend or change the proposal to close Brighouse Job centre and relocate services to Halifax Crossfield House Job centre.

“The recommendation of this report is to proceed with the proposal to close Brighouse Job centre and transfer services to Halifax Crossfield House Job centre.”