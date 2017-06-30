Civic welcome for company’s special guests

A HIGH level business delegation from China were guests of a Halifax company on a visit which included a meeting of Mayors at Halifax Town Hall.

Ultra Finishing Limited, a leading manufacturer and distributor of bathroom products, has recently relocated headquarters from Burnley to Halifax. It employs more than 200 people and is looking to bring many new jobs to Halifax in the next 12 months.

GUESTS: City Mayor of Jaixing, Shen Xiao Hong, Town Mayor of Haiyan, Zhang Limin, District Mayor of Yuantong Haiyan, Wu Jian Feng, General Office of Party Committee of Haiyan Country Director, Zhou E and General Office of Party Committee of Haiyan Assistant, Zhang Wenqi were in the visiting party. Pictures courtesy Barry Mellor Photography and Ultra Finishing Limited

It also owns a large manufacturing subsidiary based in China, PTB Sanitary Ware Limited, employing more than 170 people and operates just outside of Shanghai. It is now looking to relocate its factory which will enable further growth. As part of the process Ultra Finishing Ltd had a high level delegation visit from the Jaixing region.

The Chinese dignitaries are keen to build strong business relationships within the Yorkshire region. As a result of the warm and friendly relationship established with Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Ferman Ali, and City Mayor of Jaixing, Shen Xiao Hong, they have jointly agreed to develop relationships further.