Clothes drive for families in Brighouse

A clothes drive by Brighouse charity Bash Local and business Town Hall Dental has collected baby clothes, school uniforms and other important items for families in financial difficulty.

All goods collected were donated to Bash, Brighouse and Surrounding Homeless, who support the homeless and vulnerable of the Brighouse area.

Bash Local is a provider of food and clothing to local residents, while connecting those in need with charities and services they may not have heard of or are otherwise unable to access. Since their founding in 2014, Bash has worked with the Salvation Army, the Halifax Night Shelter and numerous local businesses. In addition, they have been successful in campaigning against food waste, and local supermarkets now donate unsold food to them that can be distributed among the community.

Alison Mitchell, Chief Executive of Bash Local, said: “We’ve always been incredibly inspired by the generosity of the local community when it comes to helping others less fortunate than themselves. The business community in Brighouse, in particular, has been really helpful for us in the past months and

years.

“Helping those in need with important items like food and clothing is a constant battle. Our doors are always open and we welcome and help from local residents with donating food, clothing or their time. We produce a family bag which contains essential food and supplies which costs approximately £20, so

to be able to distribute these consistently to everyone who needs help gives an idea of how much still needs to be done.”

Rachel Dilley, practice manager of Town Hall Dental, said: “We knew that we wanted to help Bash as soon as we heard the amazing work they’re doing. The team at Bash are incredibly hard working and we wanted to give back to the people of Brighouse, and Calderdale in general, who have helped support us and let us reach the level we are at today.”