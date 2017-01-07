Community Support Services shortlisted for national award

Halifax-based care provider Community Support Services have been shortlisted as Best Employer of between 51 and 249 staff in the UK at the Skills for Care awards.

They are one of just four companies selected for the award, which recognises adult social care organisations who deliver high quality care.

Dawn and Danny Hartley set up the service in 1995 from their own home, and the firm is currently based at Aachen Hall on Skircoat Moor Road.

Justin Appleyard, person centred planning co-ordinator at CSS, said: “CSS are extremely proud of the service we provide and this national recognition, despite the final outcome, is a testament to the hard work of all our employees, and we are delighted that Calderdale are leading the way in this category, with the leadership of Dawn and Danny and their achievement in working so successfully with Calderdale’s Adult Health and Social Care team. With the public perception of Social Care being poor, isn’t it great to find out one of the best service providers are on our doorstep.”

CSS support individuals to live in their own homes or supported living homes, run day services at Aachen Hall and support people in the community to access services and appointments so they can remain living as independently as possible.