David has big plans for Bertie’s

The new owners of Bertie’s in Elland have marked their takeover of the venue with a six-figure investment.

David Cooper, former owner of Huddersfield-based Cooper’s Coffee, has acquired a majority shareholding in the business and will take on the role of commercial director, with investments expected into refurbishments, staff and services over the next six months.

He joins existing owner and executive chef director Jon Nichols at the helm. Jon is also the owner of neighbouring restaurant La Cachette, and acquired Bertie’s in June 2013 from founder Brett Woodward, who set it up in 1988.

Work on the property on Brook Street has already begun with the installation of a new bar into its Rennie Mackintosh function room, which will be relaunched as a cocktail lounge in September. New bars are also planned for its Number One Brook Street room and banqueting room, the crystal ballroom, which can accommodate up to 250 people.

In line with its growth plans, the business is also recruiting for seven new jobs - an event manager, three front of house staff and three ‘mixologists’.

Further plans for the future include the addition of a roof and heating to the outside terrace area as part of the cocktail lounge development, and new soft furnishings throughout the venue.

The business, which celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2018, has also unveiled a new website and new look, simply being known as ‘Bertie’s’ from now on.

David said: “Bertie’s has stood the test of time and has a strong reputation for hosting quality functions bringing people from across the country to Elland. My aim is to build on that and make it even better than it currently is - we want Bertie’s to be the leading events venue in Calderdale.

“As well as our refurbishment plans, we’ll also be expanding our service offering with the launch of a mixology service this summer for all our events. Plus, we’ll be opening our doors on Christmas Day for the first time ever with a Christmas Lunch service. We’ve many more plans like this and I’m excited to see what the future will bring as Bertie’s enters this new era.”