Elland nursery up for award

A children’s day nursery in Elland that was devastated in the Boxing Day floods of 2015 has been nominated for a Yorkshire Choice business award.

Brighouse firefighters pumped water from Water’s Edge Nursery in Park Road, which was evacuated at the height of the floods.

The ground floor play gym at was not affected but everything in the nursery on a lower level was destroyed when the River Calder burst its banks.

But the nursery now features a performing arts space, interactive play areas and classrooms with smart boards and brand new laptops after work by owner Joanne Wood and her staff.

The firm has been put forward for the award by the parent of a child who attends the nursery.

The awards celebrate independent businesses which have demonstrated a determination to succeed, as well as unsung heroes and inspirational local people. The winners are decided by a public vote, which is now open.

The nursery has been nominated in the Independent Business category of the awards, which take place on April 1 at Leeds United’s Centenary Pavilions.

Joanne said: “We are all absolutely delighted to have been nominated for this award, it really is testament to the hard work that the whole team has put in during our refurbishment. Now we just need lots of people to vote for us!”

To vote for Water’s Edge, go to https://www.yorkshirechoiceawards.co.uk/votehere.

The event will raise money for the Danny Jones Defibrillator Fund, which aims to raise money for potentially life-saving equipment to be installed at grounds.