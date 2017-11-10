Festive Fandango returns to boost businesses in Calder Valley

The popular Festive Fandango scheme that has boosted Christmas spending at Hebden Bridge businesses over the last six years has now been extended to traders in Mytholmroyd.

Christmas shoppers receive a sticker for every five pounds they spend with 200 local businesses, which they add to their loyalty card.

When their card is completed, they are automatically entered into a prize draw for a Hebden Hamper full of donated goodies and money off vouchers.

Last year the scheme generated at least £15,000 of extra business for local traders still recovering from the catastrophic Boxing Day floods.

Hebden Bridge Town Forum is supporting this year’s scheme.

Hebden Bridge Business Forum chairman, Geoff Matthews said: “The feedback from local businesses has been very positive and Festive Fandango is now an important part of the support offered to our local economy that boasts so many fantastic independent traders.

“The forum has stepped in to back the scheme because we want to ensure that the Fandango continues to drive footfall in what is a very important trading period for all businesses.”

Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd Development Board has also agreed new funding which means the scheme can expand to include the growing number of businesses in Mytholmroyd.

Completed loyalty cards can be dropped off at the Tourist Information Centre on Hebden Bridge’s marina where shoppers can pick up their money off voucher book.

Businesses that want to join in Festive Fandango can contact scheme co-ordinator Sarah Ross via sarah@hbaf.co.uk.