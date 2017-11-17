Final three-day push for Puzzle Hall Community Pub’s push to save the Sowerby Bridge inn for community use

Campaigners aiming to ensure a historic pub is open for community use are urging people to support the final push this weekend.

Puzzle Hall Community Pub need to raise investment of £24,000 in the next three days to hit their Crowdfunder page target of £150,000, having already raised £126,600 by this morning.

People can invest in the scheme to buy Puzzle Hall Inn, which is on Hollins Mill Lane, Sowerby Bridge, for amounts ranging from £300 to £35,000.

The group has until 10pm on November 20 to hit the target - the Crowdfunder project will only be funded if it reaches that amount.

Early this month the group submitted their sealed bid for the Sowerby Bridge pub, which is on Hollins Mill Lane, to agents handling its sale. It is not clear if they face any competition nor whether the bid has been successful at this stage.

PHCP, which began as Friends of the Puzzle Hall, has also received the community Shares Unit Standard Mark - an award that means its offer meets national standards of good practice.

The Crowdfunder page can be reached by logging on to http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/puzzlehall where you can also find links to detailed information about the bid and business plan.