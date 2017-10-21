Firework safety reminder issued in Calderdale

Traders in Calderdale are being urged to take care when selling fireworks in the lead-up to bonfire night.

West Yorkshire Trading Standards Service has reminded traders of their legal responsibilities to ensure they are supplying safe fireworks and are adhering to the law by only selling them to persons of legal age.

As well as being a time for fun and celebration, firework season can often encourage incidents of anti-social behaviour which can cause concern and in extreme cases, fear for vulnerable individuals.

West Yorkshire Trading Standards Service will be carrying out inspections to ensure that illegal fireworks are removed from sale.

David Lodge, head of West Yorkshire Trading Standards Service, said: “As with any legislation it is necessary for everyone to be compliant.

“Trading Standards can provide information to retailers regarding the safety requirements of fireworks.

“As with any age-restricted product, we provide advice on best practise to ensure businesses are doing all they can to prevent under age sales.”

Councillor Shabir Pandor, of the West Yorkshire Joint Services Committee which oversees the work of Trading Standards, said: “It is important that retailers have procedures in place to ensure that they do not break the law.

“Although fireworks can be fun, fireworks that do not meet safety requirements or are used incorrectly can cause a great deal of harm.

“The law is designed to ensure safe fireworks are supplied and fireworks are age restricted in order to protect children. Anybody who is unclear about the law should contact Trading Standards.”