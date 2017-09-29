Five more businesses to open at Halifax Piece Hall

Five more independent businesses have chosen Halifax’s Piece Hall as the perfect location for their retail ventures, joining the 20 shops, cafes and bars already at home in the recently restored Grade I* Listed building and playing a part in the vibrant atmosphere of the iconic Georgian landmark.

The Piece Hall re-opened on August 1 following £19 million major refurbishment work and is rapidly becoming a “must see” place for tourists which will benefit Halifax and Calderdale’s wider economy.

Specialists in entertainment and sporting memorabilia OnlineAuthentic will open a second business at Halifax Piece Hall, to add to their Cleckheaton outlet

Shops selling books, gifts, soaps and scents as well as a well-known local salon are the newest businesses to move into The Piece Hall in the coming weeks.

Chief executive of the Piece Hall Trust, Nicky Chance-Thompson, says: “Since opening on August 1 we have attracted footfall of over a quarter of a million, with visitors attracted by the retail, heritage, leisure and events offer that is helping us to become a leading destination for the North of England.

“This second phase of tenants means we are now 60 per cent full and we are busy working our way through the hundreds of lettings enquiries to hand pick the right retail partners to offer shoppers and visitors an eclectic mix of experiences that will make their trip to The Piece Hall truly memorable and more importantly one that simply can’t be found elsewhere.

“I offer a warm welcome to these new businesses joining us this autumn and look forward to announcing more tenants very soon.”

Kate Claughan with top author Alexander McCall-Smith at Hebden Bridge's The Book Case. At The Piece Hall, Halifax, two new outlets, The Book Corner and Bookworms will cater for readers of all ages

The Book Corner and Bookworms will be two separate book shops, joined by an archway.

The 490 sq ft Bookworms will specialise in children’s books, from first board books through to young teen titles, while The Book Corner (which will also occupy a 490 sq ft space), will stock a mix of general fiction, non-fiction and stationery products making it the perfect pit stop for writers and readers.

This is the newest venture from Kate Claughan at The Book Case, Hebden Bridge - Calderdale’s only independent book shop – and will be the only dedicated new book shops in Halifax creating a beautiful environment for readers young and old on The Piece Hall’s Rustic level.

Kate said: “We are so excited to be opening in The Piece Hall! If you spend any time here you see people just enjoying being in the beautiful spaces, taking their time to visit the shops and sit in the courtyard having a coffee. We felt that it was the perfect environment for us to open a shop. Ultimately, we hope to host book clubs, writer’s workshops and kids’ events so lots to look forward to in the coming months.”

Hairdresser Christian Scott is opening a new salon at Halifax's historic and refurbished Piece Hall

John Fellows and Kevin Hathaway have spent the last 12 years developing Mystical and Magical, an online shop that specialises in cultural gifts and ephemera.

A growing business, the partners recently realised that they were going to need more space and decided that if they were expanding, they would like to include a physical presence on the high street to sell their mix of gifts, jewellery and miscellaneous homewares.

Once the decision was made it was all about finding the right space, said John, “we wanted to engage directly with the customers and when we saw The Piece Hall we knew that we wanted to be part of this unique opportunity.” Mystical and Magical will open their 392 sq ft shop at the end of September on the Rustic level.

Making the move into The Piece Hall from Market Street is hair salon Christian Scott.

The Yorkshire Soap Company is opening up a shop at Halifax Piece Hall

The new salon will be taking 490 sq ft space on the top Colonnade level of The Piece Hall bringing the much-loved atmosphere, high quality service and experienced staff of the current hairdressers to a new space, retaining the academy, barbers room and unisex haircuts expected by customers old and new, with a free haircut (contact the salon for details on 01422 361718) for those booking in for the first time.

Specialists in entertainment and sporting memorabilia OnlineAuthentic will open a second business, a new 490 sq ft gallery style space on the Rustic level to add to their existing shop in Cleckheaton.

Already known for attracting big names from the worlds of boxing, football, snooker and darts, owners Rick Berry and Tony Dunn are planning more of the same for the new Piece Hall shop as well as genuine one-off set lists, programmes and signed items from the theatre world.

Established and well-loved on six high streets across the region is the ever-popular Yorkshire Soap Company. Established in 2004, the Hebden Bridge based company has become a Yorkshire household name through selling an ever-expanding collection of soaps, bath time luxuries and scents in their shops, including one in York, and online.

Their newest shop in The Piece Hall will be opening in October, 588 sq ft packed full of perfect pampering products.

Marcus Doyle, one of the owners of Yorkshire Soap Company, is originally from Ripponden and has always loved The Piece Hall.

He said: “When I was just a small boy my Great Aunt and Grandma used to bring me shopping on the old wonky cobbles of The Piece Hall every Saturday morning, we would sit on a bench, chat and eat chips.

“Back in 2004, when Warren and myself created the Yorkshire Soap Company, I always wanted to eventually open up a shop in The Piece Hall. My Great Aunt and Great Grandma are no longer with us, but deep down I know Winnie and Hilda are looking down saying you did well boys, and yes I’ll give you a few pounds to buy a treat - just don’t tell your mum!

“We are so proud to be a part of The Piece Hall and look forward to welcoming everyone to our shop soon.”

Prospective tenants interested in finding out more should contact the commercial team by emailing lettings@thepiecehall.co.uk or calling telephone 01422 525200.

Businesses already open at The Piece Hall include: Blondin’s Ice Cream Parlour; Brown Paper Packages; Chocolate Box; Creative Crystals; Harveys of Halifax; Heart Gallery, trading as The Yorkshire Gallery; House of 925; Gin Lane; Gin Lane Retail; Jewella; Jitterbug Jean; Elder; Loafers; Replicar; Spogs & Spice; The Deli; The Escaporium; The Piece Hall Shop; The Piece Hall Gallery; and Yorkshire’s Finest.