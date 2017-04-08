Graham nominated again for engineer of the year

The technical director of Cragg Vale based Zikodrive Motor Controllers has once again been shortlisted for Engineer of the Year at the 2017 Motion Control Industry Awards.

Graham Fick has made it to the final for his work on expanding the company’s range of brushless motor controllers, which are now being shipped all over the world, but also for his work delivering a number of important custom design projects for a range of international clients.

“I’m obviously delighted. As much as it’s a personal achievement for me I could not have done it without the huge levels of support and assistance I receive from my colleagues, particularly our managing director Phil Bates. He has been hugely important in allowing me the freedom to work on new product developments and helping deliver some quite complex design projects this year.”