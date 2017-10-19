Halifax-based Quality Street announce return of the toffee deluxe

The toffee deluxe is making a triumphant return to Nestlé’s Quality Street assortment after it was controversially axed 12 months ago.

The sweet will be returning to Quality Street tubs and tins, which are made in Halifax, this Christmas having been replaced last summer when the honeycomb crunch.

Last September’s announcement that toffee deluxe was to be replaced in the main selection sparked a huge reaction online as the people of the UK flocked to social media to express a range of delight, horror and sheer ambivalence at the news.

Jonathan Smith, Senior Brand Manager for Quality Street said: “The reaction to honeycomb crunch replacing toffee deluxe last year was incredible and, although a lot the comments were tongue in cheek, it was obvious that there is still a great deal of fondness for the toffee deluxe out there.

“Quality Street is a brand that is all about bringing families and friends together through the love of each person’s individual favourite sweet so we are delighted to be keeping both sweets in the assortment and giving consumers even more choice, moving from 12 to 13 different sweets overall."

Quality Street was first introduced in 1936 in Halifax, by Harold Mackintosh. Harold was the son of John and Violet Mackintosh who created the toffee deluxe as a standalone product earlier in the 20th century.

Named after the J M Barrie play, Quality Street is still manufactured in Halifax to this day and the Nestlé factory produces more than 10 million sweets every single day in the run up to Christmas.

Fans of the honeycomb crunch should not despair, however, as the newest sweet will also stay in tubs, tins and all other packs of the assortment.

That means a happy Christmas for everyone in the family, regardless of their favourite Quality Street sweet. This is the first time that Quality Street has featured more than 12 individual sweets for a number of years.