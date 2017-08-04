Halifax House to be converted into one and two-bedroom apartments

Halifax House, on the corner of Blackwall and Ferguson Street in Halifax town centre, the former offices of Covea insurance, has been purchased by Yorkshire-based property investment company, Empire Property Holdings, for conversion into private letting accommodation.

Once converted, Halifax House will offer 65, one and two-bedroom apartments with parking.

Empire Property Holdings will be investing £3.5m in the scheme with the redevelopment being undertaken by sister company, Empire Property Concepts.

Managing director of the two companies, Paul Rothwell, said, “With a deposit to purchase a house out of reach for so many and increasing rental values, we are seeing people turning to substandard and poorly maintained properties. Our aim is to provide accommodation which is fit for purpose, well finished, safe and secure.”