Halifax Officer Cadet completes Navy training

A 21-year-old from Halifax has celebrated her formal commissioning as a Royal Navy Officer on parade at Britannia Royal Naval College (BRNC) in Devon.

Midshipman Sophie Marsden was one of 174 Officer Cadets who took part in the parade which was watched by their families, friends and distinguished guests.

The guest of honour was General Sir Gordon Messenger Royal Marines, Vice Chief of the Defence Staff, who inspected the parade and took the salute during the march pass.

To earn her place on the parade ground, Sophie completed an intensive 30-week training course, which was split into three distinct 10-week phases.

Whilst the course predominately took place at the world renowned College in Dartmouth, the training included a three-week ship acquaint when Sophie was assigned to HMS Ocean.

The ship was taking part in exercises in the Baltic while Sophie was on board.

Sophie said: “I joined the Royal Navy for the variety of career opportunities available.

“Training has been both challenging and rewarding. Getting to participate in the exercises while on board HMS Ocean was one of the highlights, as was our final exercise on the River when we were required to demonstrate all that we had learnt.

“I’m proud to be passing out of the College and look forward to starting my career in the Royal Navy.”

The former pupil of Brighouse High School previously worked as a teaching assistant and had her first taste of the Service as a member of the Royal Navy Reserve.

With the first phase of her training complete Sophie will return to BRNC in the New Year to begin her training to qualify as a Warfare Officer.

Details of career opportunities within the Royal Navy are available online at www.royalnavy.mod.uk or by calling the Recruitment Line on 08456 07 55 55.