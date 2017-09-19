Halifax revealed as one of the UK’s top spontaneous getaway hotspots

Halifax has been revealed as one of the top ten places to go for a spontaneous getaway.

Based on a study by LateRooms.com’s Birmingham, Leeds and Edinburgh have been revealed as the go-to destinations for an impromptu break, closely followed by Sheffield, Bristol and Manchester.

However, Halifax makes the list at number eight.

Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire said: “It’s fantastic to see that three fine Yorkshire towns and cities have made it onto this list. I’m not surprised they’ve been named as top spots for an impromptu break, because all three of them boast a fabulous mixture of rich heritage and contemporary lifestyle.

“And not only that, but the beauty of visiting Yorkshire’s urban destinations is that you’re never more than a few minutes away from the county’s lush landscapes offering wonderful walks, picturesque scenery and a friendly pub where you can refuel.

“Every visitor to Yorkshire gets a warm welcome, no matter where they visit – so I hope more people come and see everything we have to offer.”

The equation, used to analyse hundreds of locations from London to Loch Ness, has been developed to help those struggling to ditch their diaries and live life in the moment after it was revealed that 15 per cent of Brits had never been on a spontaneous getaway.

Taking into account key criteria that would need to be met in order to offer busy Brits a genuinely spontaneous staycation option, each town and city was scored out of 30 with up to 10 points awarded for the strength of the hotels on offer, inbound travel connections and visitor experience.

The top 10 best places to visit on a spontaneous getaway in the UK have been revealed:

Birmingham

Leeds

Edinburgh

Sheffield

Bristol

Manchester

Coventry

Halifax

Stratford-upon-Avon

Aberdeen