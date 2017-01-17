Halifax social enterprise is helping to rebuild people’s lives

A social enterprise in Halifax is helping former homeless people and people who have struggled with addiction to rebuild their lives.

Happydays Building Company, which is based on Hopwood Lane, is a family business run by brothers David Fawcett and Stephen Keenan.

David is the CEO of the Happydays Homeless charity and Stephen is a tradesman with over 15 years experience in the building and roofing trade.

The organisation aims to provide skills, qualifications and work experience to return people to employment.

In 2008 David was part of a team that helped set up the Food & Support Drop In Halifax which seeks to provide basic food parcels and support to those who are in need.

The company employs two people full time, one apprentice and one skilled tradesman, who fall into the category of people they are aiming to help.

The firm eventually hopes to provide a building training school where they can offer courses in trades such as roofing, plumbing and bricklaying.

Stephen said: “We are very excited about the work we are taking on at the moment, and the prospect of providing good quality building and roofing work to our customers both domestic and commercial.

“What sets us apart from other existing companies providing the same services is the social enterprise element we are trying to promote, by helping to give back to the ex homeless community by providing training opportunities and future employment to enable them to break the cycle they are in.

“Our main aim is to provide high quality work, using skilled tradesmen whilst also giving back to the community that we all share.”