Historic Yorkshire menswear brand Greenwoods goes into administration

Menswear and formal hire specialist Greenwoods has gone into administration, the retailer has announced.

The firm, which has its headquarters in Bradford, has appointed Deloitte as administrators.

Stores are believed to still be trading today.

The company was founded as a hat shop by Sir Willie Greenwood in 1860, and the first branch was in Bradford. By the 1990s, there were 200 stores, although this number has since fallen to around 80.

Greenwoods previously entered administration in 2009, when a Hong Kong-based investor bought 87 of the 92 shops.

The current HQ is on the Shipley Airedale Road, having previously been at Albion Mills.

The brand experienced a revival recently when it launched a range of slim-fitting formalwear targeted at younger customers.

