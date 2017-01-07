Jobs boost as Orchard continues to grow

Orchard Energy is set to create a further 10 jobs at its Elland head office through the launch of a new dedicated sales service working directly with small-to-medium businesses in the UK.

The new sales team will be responsible for contacting small-to-medium enterprises to sell gas, electricity and water contracts in a new business drive for the firm. The team will operate from Orchard Energy’s new contact centre which created 30 local jobs when it first opened in July last year.

Initially launched to accommodate the growing interest nationwide in smart meters in the home, the contact centre will now include a team whose sole focus will be on securing the best rates for small-to-medium businesses in Calderdale and the rest of the UK.

This latest business drive is completely new territory for the firm and part of its planned expansion following the takeover by Lakehouse plc in January.

Orchard Energy’s operations director, Colette Costello, said: “We are extremely excited to launch a new service exclusively for small-to-medium enterprise customers and to grow our team with further recruitment in the local area.

“At Orchard we understand the pressures small-to-medium enterprises are under to find time to negotiate contracts and analyse invoices for discrepancies, so our team will work on their behalf to ensure they get the best possible rates on their energy and water supply.

“We are proud to be an employer of choice for people in Calderdale and can offer flexible working hours and shift patterns to suit the needs of a range of people, from students, to stay at home parents looking for a few hours of work a week.”

As well as expanding the team in Yorkshire, Orchard Energy, which specialises in energy purchasing, bureau services, utility solutions and water management, is currently recruiting for a number of new business executives in the north west, South Wales and the south to extend its reach to customers across the UK.

Orchard Energy has regional offices in Elland, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Bristol, Newcastle, and Cardiff.