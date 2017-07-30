Learning vision for schools at Halifax Piece Hall - getting hands-on with history

Have your say

At the heart of the vision for the Piece Hall at Halifax, which re-opens on Tuesday, August 1, is a programme offering a fantastic experience to schools.

The high-quality learning programme will take pupils on a journey through the building’s fascinating past, from its roots in medieval times through to its 18th century beginnings and beyond.

Tailored to meet the National Curriculum, the learning programme brings the Piece Hall to life with interactive, practical and engaging workshops spanning multiple subject areas.

Pupils will develop knowledge and skills - and enjoy getting hands-on with history.