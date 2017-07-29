Manufacturer J&C Joel up for prestigious exporter award

Have your say

Sowerby Bridge-based J&C Joel has been shortlisted for the Exporter of the Year Award at the prestigious Lloyds Bank National Business Awards.

J&C Joel exports to more than 80 countries worldwide, and is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of flame retardant fabrics, drapery and stage engineering solutions.

James Wheelwright, J&C Joel’s CEO, said: “Being shortlisted for this award means a lot to me and everyone who works for J&C Joel across the globe. It definitely makes the hard work and investment we’ve put in over the last 18 months worthwhile.”

The finalists were chosen from hundreds of businesses entered or were nominated across 18 categories.

They will submit live presentations to a judging panel who will decide the overall winners.

The award take place on November 14 in London.