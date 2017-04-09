Mayor of Calderdale officially reopens The Venue’s event space

The Venue in Barkisland has relaunched their event space with the help of the Mayor of Calderdale Howard Blagbrough.

The refurbishment work has allowed the new owners to reintroduce the heritage of the former textile mill, creating a venue suitable for intimate wedding ceremonies, corporate conferences and charity balls with up to 400 guests.

New owner Adam Walton said: “The refurbishment has allowed us to bring back what is great about the building and really focus on corporate events and weddings along with the charity balls and party nights The Venue has always hosted.

“Over the last five weeks we have completely changed the space, sanding back the walls to their original red brick, installing new bar areas and taking away the stepped floor area to ensure the space is as flexible and versatile as it can be.”