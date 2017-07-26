Milers Bar celebrates triple success

A Halifax pub has served up a triple success after being voted as one of the Yorkshire public’s favourite pubs for the third year running.

The Millers Bar in Brighouse had been voted into the top 30 of the county’s pubs by the general public in the Welcome to Yorkshire competition for the last two years and made it a hat-trick this time around.

Now after launching an upstairs restaurant, called 47 Grains, and a bespoke dog menu with food crafted by the chefs, the canalside establishment features in the popular Ale Trail produced by the tourism agency once again.

After a major flood in 2015 which almost saw time called on the venue, more than £300,000 of investment has been poured in, creating dozens of new jobs and fully booked evenings in the new restaurant.

Owner Euan Noble, who also owns the pub’s neighbouring ROKT Climbing Centre, said: “It’s one thing to be voted for by your peers and judging panels, but to have your paying customers take time to vote for The Millers Bar is incredibly moving and humbling.

“We set out to not do things by halves, but create a really special, quality place for people to meet, eat, drink and enjoy genuine quality food, drink and service. I think that’s been the recipe for our success. The team – led by Lydia Taylor and Hannah Jordan – are superb and I’m immensely proud of what the staff has achieved.”

Lydia Taylor, general manager, added: “The team are over the moon – we all work hard to aim to be the best and to be included in the top 30 pubs in the whole of Yorkshire is amazing. The work now continues to make us even better and maybe win the competition someday soon.”

Euan added: “It’s little things like sourcing all our fruit and veg from within Halifax and offering the dog menu that sets us apart. Every single meal we serve is cooked fresh to order, our range of ales are rotated weekly, we have a quality wine menu and serve great coffee – so we can cater for everyone.

“We’ve got an amazing canalside outdoor area where you can either watch people climb the UK’s highest man-made outdoor climbing wall, have a go in our climbing maze or just sit back and enjoy the great Yorkshire fresh air. The pub was born out of a climbing centre, which is very unusual and adds to the experience.”