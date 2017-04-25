Nestle plans to cut 158 Yorkshire jobs

FOOD giant Nestle is to cut jobs in York and Halifax as part of a plan to move production of Blue Riband biscuits abroad.

Moving the production of Blue Riband to Poland will lead to 143 jobs going in York and a further 15 in Halifax.

GMB General Secretary said "To shift the production of an iconic British brand like Blue Riband to Poland is completely unacceptable.

“Nestle are throwing people’s lives, and those of their families, into turmoil for the sake of increasing profit margins.

“These factories should be exporting chocolate – not people’s jobs.

“The Government needs to step in before it’s too late – and reassure millions of workers across the country this is not just the tip of the Brexit iceberg.”

Nestle confirmed it is consulting on changes to its operations which could lead to the loss of 298 jobs at four sites including those in York and Halifax.

These proposals are being made by Nestlé UK to ensure that these sites operate more efficiently and remain competitive in a rapidly changing external environment.

A statement said: "A 45 day consultation on these proposals will commence as soon as possible with trade unions and employee representatives.

"Nestlé UK appreciates that this is an uncertain time for employees and will work hard to ensure all are supported through this difficult period."

The company said it expected the jobs to go through voluntary redundancy.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell said: "The announcement that 143 jobs are to be cut from the Nestle factory in York is unacceptable.

"Over 2000 jobs cuts have been announced in York over the past 6 months. This government has created an economy which works for nobody, I will be fighting for every job loss to be reversed."

Mark Jones, a food and drink solicitor at the Yorkshire-based Gordons law firm, said: “Nestle moving the production of its Blue Riband chocolate to Poland and cutting jobs in the UK reflects a building momentum of packaged food companies.

"Mondelez is already producing some of its chocolate products in Poland, including Dairy Milk bars, and the failed takeover of Unilever by Kraft-Heinz reflects packaged foods businesses’ acknowledgment that costs need to be reduced if they are to preserve profitability in the coming years.

“Consumers are moving away from packaged foods in search of healthier choices and shifting production from the UK to Poland should reduce Nestle’s costs in the long run so it can maintain its profitability.

"Nestle and Mondelez’s moves are a sign of things to come, expect more businesses to follow suit.”