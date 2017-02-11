New jobs and a new office for Fuel Card Services

A company that provides cards allowing businesses to refuel their vehicles at a fixed weekly price is set to create 60 new jobs in Halifax.

Fuel Card Services is opening a new office at Dean Clough in Halifax, and the company is planning a recruitment drive, in advance of opening its doors in April.

Robert Parry, sales manager, said: “We will be recruiting 30 account managers initially, followed by another 30, to meet the growing demand for our services.

“We are enjoying similar growth in our other offices in Burnley, Leeds, Motherwell, Whitstable and Oxford and now have over 300 staff altogether.”

Fuel Card Services will be moving into grade A offices in the restored carpet mills at Dean Clough.

The company is recruiting account management staff, responsible for bringing in new customers and then looking after their business needs.

No previous experience is necessary, with full NVQ training provided in sales and account management.

Applicants will need to be excellent communicators with a confident telephone manner, self-motivated, energetic and positive.

They can expect a competitive salary with uncapped performance bonus, life assurance, pension, discounts on private healthcare and more.

“We want everyone to look forward to coming to work.” said Robert. “So, we provide a bright and fun environment, which includes rest area. After a qualifying period, you even get a day off on your birthday”.

Fuel Card Services are owned by DCC Energy, which employs over 10,200 people in 14 countries.