New lease of life for Harrison House in Halifax

A business centre group is opening its fifth business centre in a historic Halifax town centre building.

Malik House Business Centres has bought the Grade II listed Harrison House, a building which has been empty for around three years.

The group has centres in Bradford, Leeds and Blackburn and specialises in refurbishing historic buildings, merging original features with modern facilities.

Nasser Malik, chairman of Malik House Business Centres, said: “It has always been our aim to expand further out across Yorkshire and we have been looking for some time for suitable premises in Halifax.”

Harrison House dates back to 1834 when it was home to the Halifax Literary and Philosophical Society.