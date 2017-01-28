New man at the helm for Orchard after founder Gareth steps aside

Orchard Energy founder Gareth Henderson has stepped aside as managing director of the company he founded 13 years ago.

He will now focus full time on his facilities management business Orchard FM.

Amar Hussain, who joined Orchard in 2006, will become managing director after progressing from his initial role as business development manager to becoming an associate director.

Since being founded in 2004, Orhard has expanded across the UK, with offices in Newcastle, Glasgow, and Bristol, and was bought by the Lakehouse Group in 2015.

Henderson said: “I am delighted that Amar has been appointed as managing director and am confident that he is the right man to take the business forward.

“We will work closely together in the months ahead to ensure that the business, as well as our customers, continue to benefit from the stability and strength developed over previous years.

“I would like to thank those that have been a part of the business over the years, and who have worked closely with me to build Orchard into the success it has become.

“Having established Orchard Energy from the back bedroom of my home and watched it grow since then, I look forward to it continuing to go from strength to strength.“