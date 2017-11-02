Partnership to deliver 500 affordable homes for Calderdale

Potential housing sites across Calderdale will be identified as a new investment partnership will look to deliver at least 500 affordable homes over the next five years.

The Calderdale Together Investment Partnership, an agreement between Calderdale Counicl and Together Housing Group, will see houses built not only for rent but also for affordable purchase, through schemes such as shared ownership.

George Paterson

One of the areas revealed for the project will see the demolition of the empty medium-rise flats at Pollit Fields off Church View, Sowerby Bridge and the re-development of the site.

George Paterson, Director of Property Services at Together Housing Group, said: “Together Housing Group has been working in partnerships delivering homes for affordable rent, shared ownership and even outright sale right across the North of England, but until now we’ve been unable to develop new homes on this scale in Calderdale.

“I’m delighted that this investment partnership with Calderdale Council will mean that we can work with the Council to help the people of Calderdale move into brand new homes they can be proud of.

“We’re aware that there are a number of blocks standing empty and our first priority is to build on sites that are derelict.”

The partnership will also be undertaking work around the Beech Hill estate and will be announcing further details in due course.

Councillorlr Daniel Sutherland, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning, Housing and Environment, said: “This partnership is part of a new approach by the Council that will run alongside our plans to develop our own housing and stimulate the private market.

"Working with Together Housing we will see the development of at least 500 homes, meeting the needs of local people and renewing a number of areas.

“This is the biggest investment Calderdale has seen in housing for many years and this shows that we are a good place to invest and a Council that’s keen to work with partners to find innovative solutions.”