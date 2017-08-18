Plans for Halifax trampoline park get the green light

The green light has been given by Calderdale Council to crate a trampoline park at one of the units at a Halifax business park.

Plans were submitted to Calderdale Council to change the use of one of the industrial units at Calderdale Business Park in Club Lane to create the leisure facility.

The 1761sqm vacant building will now be renovated and provide a trampoline park with a café and children’s play area

The work will consist of demolishing the wall located to the left hand side of the large roller shutter, installing new steps and platform lift, rendering the existing and installing new signage and a new entrance screen with double doors.

Calderdale Business Park is currently occupied by 35 different businesses offering a variety of services.

The total site area is 22754 sqm.

The site has numerous car parks, currently marked and designated the total number of spaces currently available are 124 and more will be available in the summer due to expansion of the site.

The developers say they expect an average of 60 people per hour on the trampolines at weekends and 10-20 per hour during weekdays.