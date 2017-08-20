Plans to build £2m medical research lab in Calderdale given go-ahead

The UK’s largest supplier of wet and dry wipes has been given the go-ahead to build a £2m research and development centre, which will create at least 10 new jobs, in Calderdale.

GAMA Healthcare’s proposed scheme, spread across 6,500 sq ft, is at North Dean Business Park in Greetland, Halifax.

Computer generated images of the proposed new GAMA healthcare facility in Greetland

The company submitted the plans to Calderdale Council to build new facility after its previous site at Sowerby was severely damaged in the Boxing Day 2015 floods.

The £2m project will see the firm will move from its temporary location in Luddenden Foot and said it would recruit new staff from the area.

Managing director Adrian Fellows, who is based in Hebden Bridge, said: “GAMA is keen to stay in Calderdale even though offers to relocate to science parks elsewhere have been received.

“We have been able to recruit high quality technically skilled staff from the locality and have built strong, functional relationships with the region’s universities, particularly Huddersfield as well as universities further afield in Cardiff and London.

“With good transport links, a talented labour pool and an attractive environment it makes sense to base the worldwide research and development centre here.”

Ben Battye, the director of architectural firm Fletcher Rae, which has been commissioned to design the building, said: “The scheme, spread over two floors, will comprise an open plan office environment and cutting edge research laboratories, as well as auxiliary space for the production of test product samples.

“An outdoor terrace overlooking the river is included to host informal meetings and external dining.”

The new building will incorporate mock hospital rooms to replicate real life scenarios and will include a pilot plant to allow experimental small product runs.

Dr Guy Braverman, managing director and co-founder of GAMA Healthcare, said: “The new infrastructure we’re proposing provides a progressive permanent home and allots room for us to expand. In the first year of operation, GAMA Healthcare will be looking to recruit for at least 10 new positions.”

The firm, which has a head office in Watford, said the new centre would support its international presence, which currently includes offices in six cities across three continents.

Its products, which are sub-branded Clinell, Carell and Cleanall, are in every NHS hospital and are sold in 60 countries worldwide.