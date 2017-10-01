Premier Farnell launches challenge to attract students to tech careers

Students from 16 schools and colleges across Leeds, Bradford, Wakefield and Calderdale are getting an introduction to the world of technology with the help of Premier Farnell.

The Premier Farnell Technology Challenge aims to raise aspirations and help young people aged 16-18 years explore careers in digital and tech.

A series of 16 separate challenges will ask teams of students to design and build a prototype of a piece of technology that will help someone with a physical or sensory impairment.

Over 400 students will take part in this year’s challenges, which will launch at each participating school and college this month.

Students will take part in a range of workshops and activities designed by tech firm Premier Farnell and Leeds Beckett University on topics such as user-centred design and coding skills to help them design their concept.

Competitions, judged by industry experts from Premier Farnell, will be held at each school and college to choose winners to go forward to a regional final in Leeds on December 5.

The challenge is organised with local social enterprise Ahead Partnership which has supported over 95,000 young people to date.