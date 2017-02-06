Revealed: The 12 Calderdale businesses with zero food hygiene ratings

Twelve food outlets in Calderdale have been slammed by food hygiene inspectors for their poor standards.

They all received a zero rating in their most recent inspections, meaning urgent improvement is required.

Among the borough’s worst performers were The Olive Branch in Sowerby Bridge and the Roebuck Inn on Burnley Road Todmorden.

Independent supermarkets and food shops were also on the list. These included Araf Food Store, in Gibbet Street, Halifax, Pearl Supermarket Ltd in King Cross and PNG’s Mini Marketin Clough Lane, Mixenden.

Takeaways including Crown Balti Tandoori in Crown Street, Halifax, Enjoy Thai Tip Takeaway in Catherine Street, Elland, Deli Green on Queens Road, King Cross, Meena’s Grill House in Carlton Place, Halifax, QFC in Wards End Halifax, were give also given a zero rating.

Other businesses included the Sweet Palace on Parkinson Lane and Indulgence Deli Bar in Market Street.

The majority were visited by Food Standards Agency teams in 2016.

Takeaways, cafes, restaurants and bars will soon be required to display their food hygiene certificates in full view of customers when new legislation comes into force.

Research by NFU Mutual revealed that 44 per cent of diners would refuse to eat in an outlet which had a rating of three stars or fewer.

Hospitality sector specialist Darren Seward said: “Our report shows that when it comes to food safety customers have naturally high standards and that a ‘good’ score can no longer be seen as an aspiration but a minimum benchmark.

“It’s fantastic to see that 84 per cent of food outlets in West Yorkshire have a rating of good or very good and the industry as a whole is taking real pride in food hygiene, but imminent compulsory displays are destined to be a game changer for those businesses struggling to reach the top grades. In advance of legislation changes all business owners should prioritise their food hygiene plans and processes, acting now to ensure that they have considered all hygiene and paperwork aspects rated by their local authority including cleanliness, structure and confidence in management.”