Roofing firm Ploughcroft bought out by Avonside Group Services

Hipperholme-based eco-roofing specialist Ploughcroft has been acquired by Avonside Group Services Limited in a deal that will see the creation of 25 jobs in the region over the next two years.

The move will see Lancashire-based Avonside, which has 29 branches across the UK, take ownership in Ploughcroft with the aim of aggressively expanding into the domestic Yorkshire market, while also taking Ploughcroft’s unique eco-roof energy-saving roofing product nationwide for the first time.

Ploughcroft will continue to operate under its existing trading name from its Halifax headquarters.

Founder, Chris Hopkins, the innovator and driving force behind the company, will continue to run the business, in a new divisional director role.

Chris said: “We are delighted to be joining the Avonside Group, which we believe will allow us to further promote the message of affordable energy efficient roofing systems for the domestic homeowner sector.

“The scale and resource afforded by being a part of one of the UK’s largest roofing contractors will give us the platform to grow substantially and in a sustainable manner.”

Ploughcroft was launched in 2007 and employs 22 staff, with a turnover of £1.6m.