Suma receive prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise

Elland-based Suma Wholefoods has won a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the International Trade category.

The Queen’s Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in business, and Suma has been recognized for a strong, continued growth in international sales as well as its co-operative ethos and employment benefits, like equal pay for all workers and flexible working.

Suma, which is based at the Low Fields Business Park, is currently in its 40th year and is an ethical wholefood wholesaler with a range that extends to over 7,000 lines of ambient, chilled and frozen goods.

It has a workforce of more than 250 people, and provided £2,500 worth of food to support the victims of the Boxing Day floods that struck the area in 2015.

Stephen Newton, a member of Suma’s international sales team, said: “We’re really thrilled at the amazing growth of our international sales, and that we can make delicious, ethical vegetarian food available to a wider audience.

“By winning this award we’re proud to prove that our local business can hold its own against the big players in international trade.”

The business has previously been based at Dean Clough but moved to their purpose-built premises in Elland in 2001.